Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Saskatchewan to send patients to Alberta for privatized surgery, won’t pay for travel

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 17, 2022 3:38 pm
Paul Merriman, minister of health, speaks to media at the Legislative Building in Regina on Oct. 27, 2021. Saskatchewan says it will be sending people to Alberta to get privatized surgeries, but the cost of travel won't be covered by the government. Merriman says the Saskatchewan Party government will begin paying a Calgary clinic this fall to perform 20 knee and hip surgeries a month for those on Saskatchewan's surgical wait list. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Bell. View image in full screen
Paul Merriman, minister of health, speaks to media at the Legislative Building in Regina on Oct. 27, 2021. Saskatchewan says it will be sending people to Alberta to get privatized surgeries, but the cost of travel won't be covered by the government. Merriman says the Saskatchewan Party government will begin paying a Calgary clinic this fall to perform 20 knee and hip surgeries a month for those on Saskatchewan's surgical wait list. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Bell. MLB

Saskatchewan says it will be sending people to Alberta to get privatized surgeries, but the cost of travel won’t be covered by the government.

Health Minister Paul Merriman says the Saskatchewan Party government will begin paying a Calgary clinic this fall to perform 20 knee and hip surgeries a month for those on Saskatchewan’s surgical wait list.

Read more: Saskatchewan Health Authority issues request for 3rd-party surgical provider

He says if a patient has the option to go to Calgary, they will have to incur the travel expense.

Merriman says sending patients for privatized care out of province will result in patients having their surgeries done faster.

He says it will also open up another spot within Saskatchewan’s public system.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Saskatchewanians waited longer for surgery than any other Canadians in 2021: report

NDP Opposition Leader Carla Beck criticized the delivery of out-of-province privatized care, saying the government is creating a two-tier health system that prioritizes people who have more income.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 17, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Saskatchewan News tagSaskatchewan Government tagPaul Merriman tagPrairies tagSaskatchewan Health tagHealth Ministry tagprivatized surgery tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers