Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after being struck on Macleod Trail

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted August 17, 2022 2:51 pm
Calgary police are investigating a pedestrian hit by a vehicle on Macleod Trail on Aug. 17, 2022. View image in full screen
Calgary police are investigating a pedestrian hit by a vehicle on Macleod Trail on Aug. 17, 2022. Courtesy: City of Calgary traffic camera

Calgary police have closed off a stretch of Macleod Trail after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle, Wednesday morning.

EMS confirmed with Global News that one person was rushed to Foothills Medical Centre in life-threatening condition.

Read more: Fatal crash on Highway 1 west of Calgary

As of about 12:05 p.m., the far right lane of Macleod Trail southbound near 90th Avenue was taped off by police.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come…

Click to play video: 'Calgary Police Chief joins Global Morning News' Calgary Police Chief joins Global Morning News
Calgary Police Chief joins Global Morning News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary Police Service tagCalgary Police tagCPS tagCalgary Traffic tagPedestrian Crash tagMacleod Trail tagmacleod trail crash tagMacleod Trail serious crash tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers