Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after being struck on Macleod Trail

Calgary police have closed off a stretch of Macleod Trail after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle, Wednesday morning.
EMS confirmed with Global News that one person was rushed to Foothills Medical Centre in life-threatening condition.
As of about 12:05 p.m., the far right lane of Macleod Trail southbound near 90th Avenue was taped off by police.
More to come…
