Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after being struck on Macleod Trail

Calgary police have closed off a stretch of Macleod Trail after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle, Wednesday morning.

EMS confirmed with Global News that one person was rushed to Foothills Medical Centre in life-threatening condition.

As of about 12:05 p.m., the far right lane of Macleod Trail southbound near 90th Avenue was taped off by police.

UPDATE: Emergency services are helping a pedestrian involved in an incident on SB Macleod Tr and Hull Ave SW, the road is closed southbound. #yyctraffic #yycroads pic.twitter.com/Tm3OCYxBie — YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) August 17, 2022

More to come…

