Public Health Ontario reports 529 monkeypox cases as of Monday, up from 478 last week

Public Health Ontario says there are now 529 confirmed cases of monkeypox in the province.

The agency’s latest report on the disease as of Monday reflects an increase in the case tally of 478 confirmed cases in Ontario as of last Wednesday.

The report says nearly 75 per cent of the confirmed cases are in Toronto and all but three cases are reported among males.

It says four of the confirmed cases are in people under the age of 20, two are in people over the age of 70 and the average age of people with confirmed cases is about 36.

Public health says 16 people have been hospitalized with the illness in the province and two people have been in intensive care.

There are also nine probable cases in Ontario.

Monkeypox spreads when people have close, physical contact with an infected person’s lesions, their clothing or bedsheets, and symptoms can include rash, swollen lymph nodes and fever.