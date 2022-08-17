Kingston’s Culligan Water Park closed due to glass in water

Send this page to someone via email

An incident involving broken glass has led to the closure of Kingston’s Culligan Water Park.

The city says a glass bottle was brought to the pool deck and ended up shattered on the deck area and in the water.

“After several cleaning attempts by the Aquatics team involving different mechanisms over the past three days, a decision was made in consultation with pool professionals to drain the entire pool to ensure the safety of all users and staff who work at Culligan Water Park,” said Darek Osostowicz, aquatics supervisor.

Draining of the pool began Aug. 15 and it will take five days to be refilled.

The hope is to re-open Saturday.

