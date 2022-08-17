Menu

Canada

Kingston’s Culligan Water Park closed due to glass in water

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted August 17, 2022 10:58 am
Kingston's Culligan Water Park is closed after glass broke on the pool deck. View image in full screen
Kingston's Culligan Water Park is closed after glass broke on the pool deck. Global News

An incident involving broken glass has led to the closure of Kingston’s Culligan Water Park.

The city says a glass bottle was brought to the pool deck and ended up shattered on the deck area and in the water.

“After several cleaning attempts by the Aquatics team involving different mechanisms over the past three days, a decision was made in consultation with pool professionals to drain the entire pool to ensure the safety of all users and staff who work at Culligan Water Park,” said Darek Osostowicz, aquatics supervisor.

Read more: Man behind wheel of golf cart faces impaired driving charge

Draining of the pool began Aug. 15 and it will take five days to be refilled.

The hope is to re-open Saturday.

