Argos to be without Andrew Harris for Saturday game against Stampeders

Send this page to someone via email

The Toronto Argonauts will be without Canadian running back Andrew Harris and American receiver Cam Phillips when they host the Calgary Stampeders on Saturday night.

Harris, 35, is expected to miss four-to-six weeks with a torn pectoral muscle. Harris had three carries for 19 yards before leaving Toronto’s 34-27 loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats last weekend in the first half.

READ MORE: Harris among players to keep close eye on during 2022 CFL season

Argos head coach Ryan Dinwiddie wouldn’t discount Harris requiring season-ending surgery, either, although that determination hasn’t been made yet.

Harris, in his first season with Toronto, has rushed for 490 yards on 114 carries (4.3-yard average) while adding 23 receptions for 180 yards.

1:44 Blue Bombers’ Andrew Harris celebrates during Grey Cup parade Blue Bombers’ Andrew Harris celebrates during Grey Cup parade – Nov 26, 2019

Phillips was scratched prior to last weekend’s game after suffering a groin injury during the warmup. He’s now expected to be out three-to-four weeks.

Story continues below advertisement