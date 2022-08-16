Environment Canada issues thunderstorm warnings for Waterloo Region, Stratford

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued severe thunderstorm warnings for Ontario’s Waterloo Region as well as the Stratford and Woodstock areas.

“This line of severe thunderstorms is located from Stratford to Petersburg, moving southwest at 20 km/h,” the warning reads.

The agency says people in these areas should watch for nasty weather and take precautions as necessary.

Environment Canada says the affected areas could see as much as 50 mm of rain within an hour.

“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!,” the warning reads.

The agency says it issues severe thunderstorm warnings when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce or are producing one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.