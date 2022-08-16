Menu

Canada

Environment Canada issues thunderstorm warnings for Waterloo Region, Stratford

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 16, 2022 4:09 pm
Massive fork lightning strike at night. Forked lightning bolt from the sky to the ground with trees silhouetted in the bottom of the picture and a blue night sky behind View image in full screen
Environment Canada has issued severe thunderstorm warnings for Waterloo Region as well as the Stratford and Woodstock areas. Getty Images

Environment Canada has issued severe thunderstorm warnings for Ontario’s Waterloo Region as well as the Stratford and Woodstock areas.

“This line of severe thunderstorms is located from Stratford to Petersburg, moving southwest at 20 km/h,” the warning reads.

Read more: Tropical Storm Meari sweeps Japan with heavy rainfall

The agency says people in these areas should watch for nasty weather and take precautions as necessary.

Environment Canada says the affected areas could see as much as 50 mm of rain within an hour.

“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!,” the warning reads.

The agency says it issues severe thunderstorm warnings when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce or are producing one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.

