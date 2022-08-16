Culture camp connects youth with traditional healing, ceremonial teachings in Fort Qu’Appelle, Sask.

A camp aims to connect youth with traditional healing and ceremonial teachings in Fort Qu’Appelle at the Treaty 4 grounds in Saskatchewan.

This is the second year that the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) organized the Youth Land Based Cultural Camp called Grandchildren Come to Learn. According to a release, the gathering plays an integral part in ensuring that Indigenous shared knowledge and experiences and way of life is protected, maintained and continued from one generation to the next.

“We acknowledge our elders, the invaluable knowledge keepers, who continue to share their traditional, and cultural teachings,” stated FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron. “Their wisdom and awareness of inherent and treaty rights, and continuance of educating our future generations is a fundamental part of who we are; keeping us grounded and centered. They know we are powered through culture, tradition, language and identity. We honour them for these teachings.”

The cultural camp opened up on Aug.16, and more than 300 youth from across Saskatchewan attended.

The camp runs till Friday where the youth will learn everything from the buffalo hunt, hand drum making, wilderness first aid and medicine picking. They’ll also be participating in various traditional ceremonies.

The Chief of Zagime First Nation said they are happy to host the youth gathering on Treaty 4 lands.

“As we navigate through the legacies of oppression, cultural loss and identity … and intergenerational trauma of residential schools, we need supports and resources in place to keep us balanced in our journey,” said Chief Lynn Acoose.

The Youth Land Based Cultural Camp is part of the Traditional Health Gathering where many presentations and sessions will be provided all week at the Treaty 4 grounds.

