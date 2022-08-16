Motorcyclist taken to hospital after being struck by tote on Hwy. 401 in Toronto: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after being struck by an item that fell from another vehicle in Toronto.

In a video posted to Twitter just after 1:30 p.m., on Tuesday, Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the incident occurred along the express lanes of Highway 401 near Meadowvale.

Schmidt said the motorcyclist was struck by a tote which came off of another vehicle. The item was apparently about four feet by four feet in size.

He said the motorcyclist suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

Schmidt said the investigation is ongoing.

Story continues below advertisement

Motorcycle rider struck a tote container that fell from a vehicle. Rider with serious injuries. #TorontoOPP investigating. Other vehicle has been located. #Hwy401/Meadowvale eastbound express lanes closed for investigation. pic.twitter.com/6Rh2dEMWb3 — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) August 16, 2022