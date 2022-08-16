Menu

Motorcyclist taken to hospital after being struck by tote on Hwy. 401 in Toronto: OPP

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted August 16, 2022 2:56 pm
A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after being struck by an item that fell from another vehicle in Toronto.

In a video posted to Twitter just after 1:30 p.m., on Tuesday, Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the incident occurred along the express lanes of Highway 401 near Meadowvale.

Schmidt said the motorcyclist was struck by a tote which came off of another vehicle. The item was apparently about four feet by four feet in size.

He said the motorcyclist suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

Schmidt said the investigation is ongoing.

