Vernon, B.C. teacher convicted of sex crimes permanently banned from profession

A former Vernon, B.C., teacher who was found guilty last year of historic sexual offences will never be allowed in front of a classroom again.

Anoop Singh Klair, 40, was sentenced in September 2021 to 3.5 years in prison for three counts of sexual touching of a person under 14 and one count of sexual assault with a weapon.

The crimes were committed against four children between the ages of nine and 13 between 1999 and 2003, before he became a teacher.

In a Consent Resolution Agreement from the B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation signed this July, Klair agreed to the cancellation of his certificate of qualification and to never apply for another teaching position either in an independent school or within the Ministry of Education.

“In determining that cancellation and a lifetime ban on reissuance are appropriate consequences, the commission considered … Klair engaged in repeated victimization of minors over an extended period of time and (his) conduct was extremely serious and undermined the integrity of the teaching profession,” reads the agreement signed by both Klair and Howard Kushner, the commissioner for teacher regulation.

Klair acknowledged that he voluntarily entered into the agreement after being advised of his right to obtain independent legal advice and he fully understood the terms and conditions set out in the agreement.

In September, the sentencing judge in his case said that at the time of the offences, Klair was between the ages of 19 and 23 and in at least two instances he used a weapon and in others took advantage of being in a position of trust.

The judge added that Klair’s actions toward the children he molested were violent and “degrading” enough to not go the way of a conditional sentence, as proposed by defence attorney Nicholas Jacob.

The defence also argued Klair had no prior criminal record, was relatively young at the time of the crimes and now has a wife and child of his own.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, please visit the Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime for help. They are also reachable toll-free at 1-877-232-2610