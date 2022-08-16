Seniors at Windermere on the Mount in London, Ont. raise money for Ukrainian humanitarian aid

Send this page to someone via email

Seniors at Windermere on the Mount in London, Ont., have raised almost $3,000 to support those displaced by war in Ukraine.

Over the last few months, residents, staff and families of the retirement residence have been working to raise funds and awareness about the people impacted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The residents have partnered with RITE Canada (Reformed International Theological Education) to send money to students at a seminary outside of Kyiv.

“We have through the years received funds from different organizations, mostly churches, but also lots of individuals to support the seminary. But now, with the war going on, the money that we’re sending over is being used more for humanitarian aid,” said Rita Ferguson, RITE treasurer, “lots of people need food and shelter and also help for people that are trying to move out of the war zones. So there’s just many different ways that those students are the feet on the ground that are doing the work in Ukraine. So any support that we can give them is most appreciated by them and by us.”

One of the organizers, 83-year-old resident Eva Goude, said she was six-years-old and living in Holland with her family when the Second World War ended. She remembered the starvation that happened after Germany invaded.

“You don’t know how it feels to be liberated until you’ve been occupied,” Goude said.

“My parents were, fortunately, able to keep us from getting hungry, and my father traded an awful lot of his merchandise in the store for flour and potatoes. It was a time when people really worked together and helped each other – neighbours help neighbours.”

In late spring, residents put together a concert and they hosted a bake sale last week.

All summer, residents in the knitting club have been working to make 1,000 Izzy dolls which will be sent to Ukraine for soldiers to hand out to local children.

Goude said she and other residents are about halfway to their knitting goal, with a separate group of funds already raised to pay for shipping.

“So for those children in need who don’t have very much, certainly no toys readily available, they’ll receive them, and it will help their parents as well by knowing that people who are not their local neighbours, but from afar are supporting them,” said Julie Anthony, Windermere on the Mount consultant.