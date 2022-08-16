Calgary Transit to entice riders with new trivia bus

Send this page to someone via email

Calgarians taking the bus on Wednesday will have the opportunity to test their knowledge on a variety of topics as Calgary Transit unveils its trivia transit bus.

The bus, located at the Saddletowne Station, will have riders team up with others to test their pop culture and general trivia knowledge from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

In a news release, Calgary Transit said prizes will be given out to those who answer correctly.

The trivia bus will be in other transit locations throughout August with future appearances being shared on its Twitter page.

