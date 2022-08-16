Menu

Consumer

Calgary Transit to entice riders with new trivia bus

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted August 16, 2022 12:44 pm
File: A Calgary Transit bus photographed on March 16, 2020. View image in full screen
File: A Calgary Transit bus photographed on March 16, 2020. Global News

Calgarians taking the bus on Wednesday will have the opportunity to test their knowledge on a variety of topics as Calgary Transit unveils its trivia transit bus.

The bus, located at the Saddletowne Station, will have riders team up with others to test their pop culture and general trivia knowledge from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

In a news release, Calgary Transit said prizes will be given out to those who answer correctly.

The trivia bus will be in other transit locations throughout August with future appearances being shared on its Twitter page.

Click to play video: 'Calgary Transit relaunch strategy to include security personnel amid safety concerns' Calgary Transit relaunch strategy to include security personnel amid safety concerns
Calgary Transit relaunch strategy to include security personnel amid safety concerns – Apr 28, 2022
