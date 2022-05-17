All aboard the puppy bus – Calgary Transit to partner with AARCS on Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Whether you’re a little stressed with Battle of Alberta about to begin, or you could use a stress reliever ahead of your Wednesday work commute, Calgary Transit has you covered with puppies ready to snuggle on a bus.

From 7-9 a.m. at the Anderson C-Train Station, a city bus will be “full of puppies” from the Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society (AARCS) according to a news release.

According to Calgary Transit, the simple notion of petting a dog can help lower stress levels.

The “puppy bus” will be parked near the entrance to the Anderson Station. Due to the puppies’ young age, those who want to pet the dogs will be required to use hand sanitizer beforehand.

As a reminder, AARCS is also looking for people to adopt the animals in their shelter along with being a foster paw-rent. For available animals, visit the animal rescue website.

