Crime

RCMP seek Mackenzie, B.C. man missing for two weeks

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 15, 2022 10:45 pm
Andrew Santos, 30, was last seen on Aug. 1.
Andrew Santos, 30, was last seen on Aug. 1. RCMP

RCMP in Mackenzie, B.C., are asking for the public’s help to find a man missing since Aug. 1.

Police said Andrew Antonio Santos, 30, was last seen on Skeena Drive.

Click to play video: 'What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?' What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?
What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.? – Sep 21, 2020

Family began searching for Santos on Aug. 4, after he failed to show up for his mother’s birthday. He was reported missing on Aug. 8.

Investigators said Santos was known to police for an association to the drug trade, but that the disappearance was out of the ordinary for him.

He is described as five-feet-seven-inches tall and 140 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Mackenzie RCMP at 250-997-3228.

