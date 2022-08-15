Menu

Crime

Death at burnt-out Nanaimo, B.C. home investigated as homicide

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 15, 2022 4:39 pm
Click to play video: 'Body of man found in Nanaimo home destroyed by fire' Body of man found in Nanaimo home destroyed by fire
A man's body has been discovered in a Nanaimo home destroyed by fire and police are calling the death suspicious.

Police say a man’s death at a  home in Nanaimo, B.C., that was consumed by fire is now being investigated as a homicide.

Trevor Stross, 40, was found dead at the home on Athletic Street in Nanaimo’s south end after crews extinguished the fire Thursday evening.

Read more: Police investigate discovery of body in fire-ravaged house in Nanaimo, B.C.

RCMP say Stross had no fixed address and was a recent arrival to the central Vancouver Island city.

He was known to travel between the city and Victoria, police added.

Anyone who had recent interactions with Stross is asked to contact Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.

