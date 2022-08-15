Death at burnt-out Nanaimo, B.C. home investigated as homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a man’s death at a home in Nanaimo, B.C., that was consumed by fire is now being investigated as a homicide.

Trevor Stross, 40, was found dead at the home on Athletic Street in Nanaimo’s south end after crews extinguished the fire Thursday evening.

RCMP say Stross had no fixed address and was a recent arrival to the central Vancouver Island city.

He was known to travel between the city and Victoria, police added.

Anyone who had recent interactions with Stross is asked to contact Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.