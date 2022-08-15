Blue Jays’ Springer set to return against Orioles

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer has been reinstated from the injured list and will be active for the team’s series-opening game against the Baltimore Orioles, the team announced Monday.

The 32-year-old star had been on the 10-day IL due to inflammation in his right elbow.

Springer is third on the team with 18 home runs and fifth with 49 RBI on the season. He also carries a batting average of .251.

The four-time all-star, who hasn’t played since Aug. 4, has competed in 89 of the team’s 113 games this year.

Springer missed two games earlier in the year with a non-COVID illness and sat out another three due to elbow discomfort in late June.

The Blue Jays have lost four of their last five games, including two losses to the Orioles last week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 15, 2022.