Winnipeg duo charged in string of robberies targeting elderly women

Winnipeg police have made a pair of arrests after a string of violent robberies targeting women in their 70s and 80s.

Police said major crimes investigators had been looking into the incidents, which took place between July 17 and Aug. 8, before arresting a man and a woman in Headingley on Sunday.

In each of the five cases, an elderly victim was robbed of her purse. In some instances, stolen credit cards were used to purchase items like fast food, liquor, gas and cannabis.

After arresting the suspects, aged 23 and 25, police searched a storage facility and seized a .22 calibre rifle, 1.50 grams of fentanyl, 11 grams of cocaine, and three grams of heroin.

The suspects each face a dozen charges or more and were detained in custody.

