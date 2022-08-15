5 suspects charged after gunpoint robbery at Aurora, Ont. cellphone store: police

Send this page to someone via email

Five suspects have been charged after a gunpoint robbery at a cellphone store in Aurora, Ont., last week, police say.

York Regional Police said officers were called at around 4:50 p.m. on Thursday to a cellphone store located on First Commerce Park Drive for a report of a robbery.

Police said two male suspects went inside the store and held a gun to the employees while demanding cash and phones.

The suspects allegedly filled a bag and then fled the scene in a vehicle in which other suspects were waiting.

Police said investigators identified the vehicle used by the group and located them in Toronto.

Story continues below advertisement

“With the assistance of Peel Regional Police, the suspects were stopped and taken into custody,” police said.

Five suspects, including a 16-year-old boy, have been charged with multiple offences.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

YRP Hold Unit have charged 5 people in connection with a cell phone store robbery August 11th., in Aurora.

Tomar TAYLOR, 19, and Sheanno WHYTE, 18, of Brampton

Jahmani GREY, 18, and Michael OPOKU, 22, of Mississauga, and a 16-year-old male from Toronto. https://t.co/5GI1DwthiK — York Regional Police (@YRP) August 15, 2022