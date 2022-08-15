Menu

Crime

5 suspects charged after gunpoint robbery at Aurora, Ont. cellphone store: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted August 15, 2022 2:52 pm
The York Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The York Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. Global News

Five suspects have been charged after a gunpoint robbery at a cellphone store in Aurora, Ont., last week, police say.

York Regional Police said officers were called at around 4:50 p.m. on Thursday to a cellphone store located on First Commerce Park Drive for a report of a robbery.

Police said two male suspects went inside the store and held a gun to the employees while demanding cash and phones.

The suspects allegedly filled a bag and then fled the scene in a vehicle in which other suspects were waiting.

Police said investigators identified the vehicle used by the group and located them in Toronto.

“With the assistance of Peel Regional Police, the suspects were stopped and taken into custody,” police said.

Five suspects, including a 16-year-old boy, have been charged with multiple offences.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

