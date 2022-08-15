Morning news rewind: Monday, Aug. 15

Send this page to someone via email

Shrinkflation explained, back-to-school technology, Team Saskatchewan at the 2022 Canada Summer Games.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Monday, Aug. 15, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Shrinkflation explained and how it impacts spending power

There’s been a lot of talk about inflation lately and talk of higher grocery bills and more expensive trips to the pump.

Another concern is shrinkflation.

Michelle Statz explains what it is and how it is impacting spending.

Shrinkflation explained and how it impacts spending power

Latest in back-to-school technology with Marc Saltzman

Back-to-school time is nearing, and technology can help students stay more engaged and productive.

From lightweight laptops and smart storage to strong Wi-Fi and wireless printers, tech expert Marc Saltzman looks at gear that “makes the grade.”

Latest in back-to-school technology with Marc Saltzman

Team Saskatchewan competing at the 2022 Canada Summer Games

Week 2 of the 2022 Canada Summer Games is underway in Niagara, Ont.

Team Saskatchewan has 377 athletes at the games representing the province in 19 different sports.

Chef de mission Mark Bracken discusses how the games are going and some of the highlights.

Team Saskatchewan at the 2022 Canada Summer Games

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, Aug. 15

More hot days are on the way. Chantal Wagner has the weather outlook.

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, Aug. 15