Blogs

Morning news rewind: Monday, Aug. 15

By David Giles Global News
Posted August 15, 2022 10:53 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Monday, Aug. 15' Saskatoon’s top headlines: Monday, Aug. 15
Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Monday, Aug. 15.

Shrinkflation explained, back-to-school technology, Team Saskatchewan at the 2022 Canada Summer Games.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Monday, Aug. 15, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Shrinkflation explained and how it impacts spending power

There’s been a lot of talk about inflation lately and talk of higher grocery bills and more expensive trips to the pump.

Another concern is shrinkflation.

Michelle Statz explains what it is and how it is impacting spending.

Click to play video: 'Shrinkflation explained and how it impacts spending power' Shrinkflation explained and how it impacts spending power
Shrinkflation explained and how it impacts spending power

Latest in back-to-school technology with Marc Saltzman

Back-to-school time is nearing, and technology can help students stay more engaged and productive.

From lightweight laptops and smart storage to strong Wi-Fi and wireless printers, tech expert Marc Saltzman looks at gear that “makes the grade.”

Click to play video: 'Latest in back-to-school technology with Marc Saltzman' Latest in back-to-school technology with Marc Saltzman
Latest in back-to-school technology with Marc Saltzman

Team Saskatchewan competing at the 2022 Canada Summer Games

Week 2 of the 2022 Canada Summer Games is underway in Niagara, Ont.

Team Saskatchewan has 377 athletes at the games representing the province in 19 different sports.

Chef de mission Mark Bracken discusses how the games are going and some of the highlights.

Click to play video: 'Team Saskatchewan at the 2022 Canada Summer Games' Team Saskatchewan at the 2022 Canada Summer Games
Team Saskatchewan at the 2022 Canada Summer Games

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, Aug. 15

More hot days are on the way. Chantal Wagner has the weather outlook.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, Aug. 15' Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, Aug. 15
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, Aug. 15
