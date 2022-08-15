Province launches ‘Alberta is calling’ talent recruitment campaign

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta government is launching a $2.6-million advertising campaign called “Alberta is Calling,” aimed at recruiting workers to the province specifically from Toronto and Vancouver.

Ads will run on the radio, online along with on transit and billboards. The ads are designed to encourage people to move to Alberta. The campaign highlights the opportunities in the province both professionally and personally.

Some of the wording in the ads include: “What did the Albertan say to the Torontonian? You’re hired.” And: “Hey Toronto, thinking about moving out of Ontario? Why not consider Alberta?

The campaign also points out the average price of a detached home in Toronto ($1.4 million) versus Edmonton ($490,000).

“We have really great paying jobs, we have affordable houses, we have shorter commutes, we have great lifestyle opportunities, it’s just a full package,” said Alberta government spokesperson Kim Capstick.

Premier Jason Kenney and members of his cabinet took to Twitter Monday morning to tease the campaign.

Capstick said the campaign’s first phase will run for two months before being expanded.

Full details of the campaign are set to be released by the premier at an 11 a.m. Monday news conference.

