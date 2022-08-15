Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Province launches ‘Alberta is calling’ talent recruitment campaign

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted August 15, 2022 10:52 am
Click to play video: 'Province launches ‘Alberta is calling’ talent recruitment campaign' Province launches ‘Alberta is calling’ talent recruitment campaign
WATCH ABOVE: The Alberta government is launching a $2.6-million advertising campaign called "Alberta is Calling," aimed at recruiting workers to the province specifically from Toronto and Vancouver.

The Alberta government is launching a $2.6-million advertising campaign called “Alberta is Calling,” aimed at recruiting workers to the province specifically from Toronto and Vancouver.

Ads will run on the radio, online along with on transit and billboards. The ads are designed to encourage people to move to Alberta. The campaign highlights the opportunities in the province both professionally and personally.

Read more: Alberta reaches 4.9% unemployment rate, on par with Canada

Some of the wording in the ads include: “What did the Albertan say to the Torontonian? You’re hired.” And: “Hey Toronto, thinking about moving out of Ontario? Why not consider Alberta?

The campaign also points out the average price of a detached home in Toronto ($1.4 million) versus Edmonton ($490,000).

Story continues below advertisement

“We have really great paying jobs, we have affordable houses, we have shorter commutes, we have great lifestyle opportunities, it’s just a full package,” said Alberta government spokesperson Kim Capstick.

Click to play video: 'Unemployment rate drops in Alberta' Unemployment rate drops in Alberta
Unemployment rate drops in Alberta – Jul 8, 2022

Premier Jason Kenney and members of his cabinet took to Twitter Monday morning to tease the campaign.

Story continues below advertisement

Capstick said the campaign’s first phase will run for two months before being expanded.

Read more: Part-time employment up in Alberta, but province sees decline in full-time jobs

Full details of the campaign are set to be released by the premier at an 11 a.m. Monday news conference.

Related News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta politics tagJason Kenney tagAlberta Government tagAlberta jobs tagAlberta housing market tagAlberta is calling tagAlberta is calling campaign tagAlberta recruiting workers tagAlberta recruits Toronto workers tagAlberta recruits Vancouver workers tagAlberta talent recruitment tagAlberta talent recruitment campaign tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers