Crime

Man wanted after boy reportedly sexually assaulted at Hanlan’s Point Beach

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted August 15, 2022 6:09 am
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. View image in full screen
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Toronto police say they are alerting the public to a reported sexual assault at the city’s Hanlan’s Point Beach area.

Police said the incident was reported on Saturday when a boy was approached by a man and was allegedly sexually assaulted, police said.

The man was described as around 35 to 40 years old, about five foot nine, with a buzz cut and unshaven.

Read more: Police charge Toronto driving instructor with 2 counts of sexual assault

He was last seen wearing khaki shorts, sandals with multiple straps and dark sunglasses with a thin frame, police said. The man was not wearing a shirt, police added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.

