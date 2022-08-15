Man wanted after boy reportedly sexually assaulted at Hanlan’s Point Beach

Toronto police say they are alerting the public to a reported sexual assault at the city’s Hanlan’s Point Beach area.
Police said the incident was reported on Saturday when a boy was approached by a man and was allegedly sexually assaulted, police said.
The man was described as around 35 to 40 years old, about five foot nine, with a buzz cut and unshaven.
He was last seen wearing khaki shorts, sandals with multiple straps and dark sunglasses with a thin frame, police said. The man was not wearing a shirt, police added.
Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.
