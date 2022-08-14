Menu

Crime

High-risk sex offender arrested in Vancouver after disappearing from halfway house

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted August 14, 2022 1:34 pm
Vancouver police arrested Tony Okanase Saturday afternoon. View image in full screen
Vancouver police arrested Tony Okanase Saturday afternoon. VPD

A violent high-risk sex offender is now back in custody since disappearing from a halfway house just hours after being granted statutory release.

Thirty-nine-year-old Tony Okanase was arrested by Vancouver police in the city’s Joyce-Collingwood neighbourhood.

Read more: Woman charged in Tuesday’s Downtown Eastside ‘melee’

A community-policing volunteer spotted Okanase in the neighbouhood on Saturday afternoon.

Okanase has a history of violent sexual offences against strangers dating back to 2003.

Read more: Vancouver firefighters union adds to calls for more government support in wake of machete attack

Vancouver police said Okanase was arrested without incident.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver man arrested and charged for June machete attack' Vancouver man arrested and charged for June machete attack
Vancouver man arrested and charged for June machete attack
