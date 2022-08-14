High-risk sex offender arrested in Vancouver after disappearing from halfway house

A violent high-risk sex offender is now back in custody since disappearing from a halfway house just hours after being granted statutory release.
Thirty-nine-year-old Tony Okanase was arrested by Vancouver police in the city’s Joyce-Collingwood neighbourhood.
A community-policing volunteer spotted Okanase in the neighbouhood on Saturday afternoon.
Okanase has a history of violent sexual offences against strangers dating back to 2003.
Vancouver police said Okanase was arrested without incident.
Vancouver man arrested and charged for June machete attack
