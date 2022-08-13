High-risk sex offender disappears from Vancouver, B.C. halfway house

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police are raising the alarm that a high-risk sex offender has disappeared from his halfway house just hours after being granted statutory release on Friday.

Thirty-nine-year-old Tony Okanase is now wanted Canada-wide.

#VPDNews: Vancouver Police are searching for a high-risk sex offender who disappeared from his halfway house just hours after being granted statutory release earlier today. Media Release: https://t.co/LiMaZgiT18 pic.twitter.com/pZQzObGsQq — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) August 13, 2022

He was granted statutory release from a prison in Agassiz on Friday morning.

Okanase reported to a halfway house in Vancouver but then checked out and hasn’t been seen or heard from since, according to police.

“Okanase, who is now wanted Canada-wide, has a history of violent sexual offences against strangers dating back to 2003,” VPD officials said, in a release.

"He is a high risk to the public."

Police describe Okanase as six-feet-tall, 190 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes.

He might be wearing glasses and has tattoos of a maple leaf and stars on his right forearm, a bear paw on his chest and symbols on his neck.

Anyone that may see Okanase is asked to call 911 immediately.

