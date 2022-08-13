Menu

Crime

High-risk sex offender disappears from Vancouver, B.C. halfway house

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted August 13, 2022 1:17 pm
Vancouver police is warning the public that a violent sex offender has not checked back into his halfway house. View image in full screen
Vancouver police is warning the public that a violent sex offender has not checked back into his halfway house. VPD

Vancouver police are raising the alarm that a high-risk sex offender has disappeared from his halfway house just hours after being granted statutory release on Friday.

Thirty-nine-year-old Tony Okanase is now wanted Canada-wide.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Richmond RCMP officer found guilty of sex crimes, some against teens in Vancouver

He was granted statutory release from a prison in Agassiz on Friday morning.

Okanase reported to a halfway house in Vancouver but then checked out and hasn’t been seen or heard from since, according to police.

“Okanase, who is now wanted Canada-wide, has a history of violent sexual offences against strangers dating back to 2003,” VPD officials said, in a release.

Read more: Vancouver police find and arrest high-risk sex offender wanted across Canada

Police describe Okanase as six-feet-tall, 190 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes.

He might be wearing glasses and has tattoos of a maple leaf and stars on his right forearm, a bear paw on his chest and symbols on his neck.

Anyone that may see Okanase is asked to call 911 immediately.

Click to play video: 'Condition on residence removed for violent sex offender who lives in Vancouver' Condition on residence removed for violent sex offender who lives in Vancouver
Condition on residence removed for violent sex offender who lives in Vancouver – Jun 10, 2022
