High-risk sex offender disappears from Vancouver, B.C. halfway house

Vancouver police are raising the alarm that a high-risk sex offender has disappeared from his halfway house just hours after being granted statutory release on Friday.
Thirty-nine-year-old Tony Okanase is now wanted Canada-wide.
He was granted statutory release from a prison in Agassiz on Friday morning.
Okanase reported to a halfway house in Vancouver but then checked out and hasn’t been seen or heard from since, according to police.
“Okanase, who is now wanted Canada-wide, has a history of violent sexual offences against strangers dating back to 2003,” VPD officials said, in a release.
“He is a high risk to the public.”
Police describe Okanase as six-feet-tall, 190 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes.
He might be wearing glasses and has tattoos of a maple leaf and stars on his right forearm, a bear paw on his chest and symbols on his neck.
Anyone that may see Okanase is asked to call 911 immediately.
