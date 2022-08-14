Man fatally shot in Vaughan plaza on Saturday night, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Police are asking for witnesses to come forward following a fatal shooting in Vaughan on Saturday evening.

York Regional Police said they were called to a plaza in the area Highway 27 and Langstaff Road at around 8:05 p.m. on Saturday.

Officers told Global News they believed a male victim had been shot in his car with multiple witnesses at the scene. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect or suspects fled before police arrived, according to officers. York police said they believe the incident was targeted and there is no threat to public safety.

Police are now appealing for more witnesses to come forward as the investigation continues.

