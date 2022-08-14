Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Egypt fire: At least 41 dead, 14 wounded as flames rip through Coptic Church

By Samy Magdy The Associated Press
Posted August 14, 2022 9:33 am
Egypt church fire View image in full screen
Emergency personnel work at the site of a fire at the Abu Sefein church that has killed over 40 people and injured at least 14 others, in the densely populated neighborhood of Imbaba, Cairo Egypt, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. The church said the fire broke out while a service was underway. (AP Photo/Mohamed Salah).

A fire ripped through a church in the Egyptian capital of Cairo on Sunday sending huge amounts of thick black smoke into the air as congregants worshipped, killing at least 41 and injuring 14, the Coptic Church said.

The cause of the blaze in the Abu Sefein church in the working-class neighborhood of Imbaba was not immediately known. An initial investigation pointed to an electrical short-circuit, according to a police statement.

The country’s health minister blamed the smoke and a stampede as people attempted to flee the fire for causing the fatalities. It was one of the worst fire tragedies in Egypt in recent years.

Read more: Egypt storms unleash scorpions, leave 3 dead and dozens hospitalized: report

Footage circulated online showed burned furniture, including wooden tables and chairs. Firefighters were seen putting out the blaze while others carried victims to ambulances.

Story continues below advertisement

The Coptic Church cited health officials in reporting the casualty toll. It said the fire broke out while a service was underway.

Fifteen firefighting vehicles were dispatched to the scene to put out the flames while ambulances ferried casualties to nearby hospitals, officials said.

President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi spoke by phone with the Coptic Christian Pope Tawadros II to offer his condolences, the president’s office said.

“I am closely following the developments of the tragic accident,” el-Sissi wrote on Facebook. “I directed all concerned state agencies and institutions to take all necessary measures, and immediately to deal with this accident and its effects.”

Health Minister Khaled Abdel-Ghafar said in a statement that two of the injured were discharged from a hospital while 12 others were still being treated.

The Interior Ministry said it received a report on the fire at 9 a.m. local time, and that they found that the blaze broke out in an air conditioner in the building’s second floor.

The ministry, which oversees police and firefighters, blamed an electrical short-circuit for the fire, which produced huge amounts of smoke.

Read more: Egypt announces plans to expand Suez Canal where massive cargo ship got stuck

Story continues below advertisement

The country’s chief prosecutor, Hamada el-Sawy, ordered an investigation and a team of prosecutors were dispatched to the church.

Egypt’s Christians account for some 10% of the nation’s more than 103 million people and have long complained of discrimination by the nation’s Muslim majority.

Sunday’s blaze was one of the worst fire tragedies in recent years in Egypt, where safety standards and fire regulations are poorly enforced. In March last year, a fire at a garment factory near Cairo killed at least 20 people and injured 24 more.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Fire tagEgypt tagCairo tagegypt news tagAbu Sefein church tagcairo church fire tagcoptic church fire egypt tagcoptic orthodox church tagegypt fire tagwhat is coptic church tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers