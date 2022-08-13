Planned outage for Telus services overnight in Fraser Valley Regional District 

Send this page to someone via email

The Fraser Valley Regional District is warning residents about a planned temporary outage for Telus service in its region.

“A temporary planned outage from Saturday at 10 pm to 6 am Sunday will affect Telus service in Boston Bar, Fraser Acres, Yale and Spuzzum. TV, internet, landline and wireless services will be offline including 911 service,” Fraser Valley Regional District staff said, in a social media post.

The district said the closure is required for “repairs.”

“Telus is planning a proactive repair (of) its network to avoid potentially more impactful and prolonged outages from ongoing wildfires,” staff said.

Global News has reached out to Fraser Valley Regional District for further comment.