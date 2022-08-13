Highway 1 reopened near Lytton, B.C., mudslide cleaned up

Send this page to someone via email

A part of Highway 1 in B.C.’s Fraser Canyon near Lytton was shut down for two days due to a mudslide. The 35-kilometre stretch of Highway 1 has now been reopened, according to DriveBC.

OPEN – #BCHwy1 is now open between the junction with #BCHwy12 in #LyttonBC and the junction with #BCHwy8 in #SpencesBridge. Watch for road crews and debris as clean up efforts continue. — DriveBC (@DriveBC) August 13, 2022

“Road is open to traffic. Watch for traffic control,” DriveBC staff said, in an update.

“Highway 1 between Lytton and Spences Bridge is open, watch for debris and drive with caution.”

The mudslide closed the highway in both directions between Highway 8 and Highway 12, on Thursday, Aug. 11.

Witnesses previously said there was heavy rain in the area before the mudslide hit the highway.

