Environment

Highway 1 reopened near Lytton, B.C., mudslide cleaned up

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted August 13, 2022 7:46 pm
DriveBC said the previously closed portion of Highway 1 near Lytton has now been reopened. View image in full screen
DriveBC said the previously closed portion of Highway 1 near Lytton has now been reopened. Google Maps

A part of Highway 1 in B.C.’s Fraser Canyon near Lytton was shut down for two days due to a mudslide.  The 35-kilometre stretch of Highway 1 has now been reopened, according to DriveBC.

Read more: Highway 1 closed due to mudslide near Lytton, B.C.

“Road is open to traffic. Watch for traffic control,” DriveBC staff said, in an update.

“Highway 1 between Lytton and Spences Bridge is open, watch for debris and drive with caution.”

Read more: Highway 3A reopens near Keremeos as new fires spring up across southern B.C.

The mudslide closed the highway in both directions between Highway 8 and Highway 12, on Thursday, Aug. 11.

Witnesses previously said there was heavy rain in the area before the mudslide hit the highway.

Click to play video: 'Another truck has hit an overpass in Metro Vancouver' Another truck has hit an overpass in Metro Vancouver
Another truck has hit an overpass in Metro Vancouver – Jul 21, 2022
