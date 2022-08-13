Highway 1 reopened near Lytton, B.C., mudslide cleaned up

A part of Highway 1 in B.C.’s Fraser Canyon near Lytton was shut down for two days due to a mudslide. The 35-kilometre stretch of Highway 1 has now been reopened, according to DriveBC.
“Road is open to traffic. Watch for traffic control,” DriveBC staff said, in an update.
“Highway 1 between Lytton and Spences Bridge is open, watch for debris and drive with caution.”
The mudslide closed the highway in both directions between Highway 8 and Highway 12, on Thursday, Aug. 11.
Witnesses previously said there was heavy rain in the area before the mudslide hit the highway.
