Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Small grass fire off Kelowna’s Highway 97 deemed suspicious

By Taya Fast Global News
Posted August 7, 2022 7:21 pm
The Kelowna Fire Department initially responded with four engines, a rescue unit, and a command unit including 19 fire personnel. View image in full screen
The Kelowna Fire Department initially responded with four engines, a rescue unit, and a command unit including 19 fire personnel. Global News

A small grass fire broke out off Highway 97 in Kelowna Sunday afternoon.

Just before 2:30 p.m. today, Kelowna Fire Dispatch received multiple 911 calls reporting black smoke behind a commercial structure in the 3500 block of Highway 97 North.

“The first arriving officer reports a rank 2 grass/brush fire approximately 50 [feet] by 50 [feet] with no structures involved,” said Kelowna Fire Department Platoon Captain Scott Clarke in a release.
Click to play video: '‘Stretched too thin’: Kelowna firefighters union says crews fighting fires with unsafe staffing' ‘Stretched too thin’: Kelowna firefighters union says crews fighting fires with unsafe staffing
‘Stretched too thin’: Kelowna firefighters union says crews fighting fires with unsafe staffing – Jul 25, 2022

The fire was quickly extinguished by crews, but a wooden fence sustained some damage. No one was injured in the fire.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The fire has been deemed suspicious and the RCMP is aware.

The Kelowna Fire Department initially responded with four engines, a rescue unit, and a command unit including 19 fire personnel.

“The Kelowna Fire Department would like to remind the public to be aware of the high fire danger rating in our area right now and to ensure all smoking materials are disposed of properly and safely,” said Clarke.

Click to play video: 'West Kelowna lakeside fire' West Kelowna lakeside fire
West Kelowna lakeside fire – Jul 19, 2022
Kelowna tagcentral okanagan tagSuspicious Fire tagKelowna Fire Department tagKelowna grass fire tagHighway 97 grass fire tagSmall grass fire tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers