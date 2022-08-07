Small grass fire off Kelowna’s Highway 97 deemed suspicious

Send this page to someone via email

A small grass fire broke out off Highway 97 in Kelowna Sunday afternoon.

Just before 2:30 p.m. today, Kelowna Fire Dispatch received multiple 911 calls reporting black smoke behind a commercial structure in the 3500 block of Highway 97 North.

“The first arriving officer reports a rank 2 grass/brush fire approximately 50 [feet] by 50 [feet] with no structures involved,” said Kelowna Fire Department Platoon Captain Scott Clarke in a release.

The fire was quickly extinguished by crews, but a wooden fence sustained some damage. No one was injured in the fire.

The fire has been deemed suspicious and the RCMP is aware.

The Kelowna Fire Department initially responded with four engines, a rescue unit, and a command unit including 19 fire personnel.

“The Kelowna Fire Department would like to remind the public to be aware of the high fire danger rating in our area right now and to ensure all smoking materials are disposed of properly and safely,” said Clarke.