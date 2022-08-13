Thunderstorms spark 140 new lightning-caused fires across B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

It’s been a busy few days for the BC Wildfire Service, with thunderstorms sparking 100-plus new lightning-caused fires this week.

According to the provincial agency, from Wednesday to Friday night, there were 17,830 lightning strikes across the province.

“In that time period, there have been 140 new wildfire incidents caused by lightning,” said BC Wildfire.

0:37 Timelapse of Friday night thunderstorm in Okanagan Timelapse of Friday night thunderstorm in Okanagan

However, it quickly noted that 52 per cent of those new wildfires were classified as ‘out’, held or under control.

Story continues below advertisement

This week’s lightning strike totals

Wednesday, Aug. 10: 4,018 lightning strikes

Thursday, Aug. 11: 5,205 lightning strikes

Friday, Aug. 12: 8,607 lightning strikes

Friday’s lightning strike totals, by fire centre:

Cariboo Fire Centre: 433

Coastal Fire Centre: 668

Kamloops Fire Centre: 2,665

Northwest Fire Centre: 2,016

Prince George Fire Centre:776

Southeast Fire Centre: 784

To view BC Wildfire’s stages of control, visit its website.

2:06 Viewer photos of colourful Okanagan sunset, thunderstorm Viewer photos of colourful Okanagan sunset, thunderstorm

Of note, BCWS said it’s predicting possible thunderstorms for Saturday, along with some isolated showers.

Fire information officer Forrest Tower called the thunderstorms good and bad, adding it could bring needed precipitation. However, he also said thunderstorms usually have strong winds, which could fan a fire.

Story continues below advertisement

“So it’s something we’re paying attention to over the next couple of days,” said Tower.

“And then going into next week, it looks like we’re back into a warm and drying trend.”

1:10 Thunderstorm rolls through Okanagan at sunset Thunderstorm rolls through Okanagan at sunset