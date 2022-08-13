B.C. premier calls byelection in Surrey South

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia Premier John Horgan has called a byelection for the Surrey South electoral district.

The seat became vacant following the departure of liberal Stephanie Cadieux, who resigned in April to become Canada’s first chief accessibility officer.

After Horgan’s announcement, the B.C. Green party announced the nomination of Simon Fraser University student Simran Sarai as its candidate.

She joins NDP candidate Pauline Greaves and liberal candidate Elenore Sturko in the race for the provincial seat.

Elections BC says candidate nominations close at 1 p.m. on Aug. 20.

The byelection will take place on Sept. 10.

— This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 13, 2022.