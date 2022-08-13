Menu

Politics

B.C. premier calls byelection in Surrey South

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 13, 2022 3:19 pm
B.C. Premier John Horgan pauses during a news conference in Vancouver, on June 28, 2022. Premier John Horgan has called a byelection for the Surrey South electoral district. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
B.C. Premier John Horgan pauses during a news conference in Vancouver, on June 28, 2022. Premier John Horgan has called a byelection for the Surrey South electoral district. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD

British Columbia Premier John Horgan has called a byelection for the Surrey South electoral district.

The seat became vacant following the departure of liberal Stephanie Cadieux, who resigned in April to become Canada’s first chief accessibility officer.

Read more: Former federal candidate Anjali Appadurai challenges David Eby for BC NDP leadership

After Horgan’s announcement, the B.C. Green party announced the nomination of Simon Fraser University student Simran Sarai as its candidate.

She joins NDP candidate Pauline Greaves and liberal candidate Elenore Sturko in the race for the provincial seat.

Read more: Horgan says he may follow B.C. couple’s lead and place ad for federal health-care cash

Elections BC says candidate nominations close at 1 p.m. on Aug. 20.

Story continues below advertisement

The byelection will take place on Sept. 10.

Click to play video: 'Former B.C. premier Christy Clark endorses Jean Charest' Former B.C. premier Christy Clark endorses Jean Charest
Former B.C. premier Christy Clark endorses Jean Charest

— This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 13, 2022.

