Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Horgan says he may follow B.C. couple’s lead and place ad for federal health-care cash

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 3, 2022 7:12 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. couple forced to seek medical help through newspaper ad' B.C. couple forced to seek medical help through newspaper ad
It's an act of desperation from a Victoria couple who've found themselves without a family doctor. The pair - who've been married for 51 years - have been forced to take out a newspaper ad and offer to pay a doctor to fill their essential prescriptions. Kylie Stanton has their story.

British Columbia Premier John Horgan says he’s considering taking the same approach as a Victoria couple who placed a newspaper ad to find a family doctor in his attempt to pressure the federal government to increase health funding.

Horgan says the advertisement worked for Janet and Michael Mort, who now have a family doctor after months of searching, leading him to possibly employ the same tactic after previous failed attempts to secure more federal health dollars.

Read more: B.C. senior takes out ad in desperate quest to find a doctor for her husband

However, Janet Mort says she’s not happy she and her husband had to resort to public actions to get health care and she’s offended by Horgan’s “tongue-in-cheek response.”

Mort, who’s an Order of B.C. recipient for her work in public education, says she’s written a letter to Horgan asking for a meeting to discuss repairing health care in B.C., with or without federal help.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Woman dies of cardiac arrest after ambulance and ER issues in Ashcroft, B.C.' Woman dies of cardiac arrest after ambulance and ER issues in Ashcroft, B.C.
Woman dies of cardiac arrest after ambulance and ER issues in Ashcroft, B.C – Jul 20, 2022

Mort says several doctors contacted her following the placement of the ad in the Victoria Times-Colonist and her 82-year-old husband now has an appointment Thursday with his new family doctor.

Trending Stories

Horgan says Canada’s premiers lobbied the federal government for increased health funding last month during meetings in Victoria.

About a million people in B.C. don’t have a family doctor.

Read more: B.C.’s top court upholds dismissal of private health care challenge

Shirley Bond, leader of the Official Opposition BC Liberals, condemned Horgan’s Wednesday comments as “flippant.”

“The premier’s flippant comment is very disrespectful to the British Columbians who feel very concerned about getting the health care they need,” she said at the legislature.

Story continues below advertisement

In a tweet, she added that “action is long overdue,” and the ad is indicative of “the state of our health care system” under Horgan’s watch.

With files from Global News’ Richard Zussman

© 2022 The Canadian Press
BC politics tagJohn Horgan tagBC government tagBC health care tagBC doctor shortage tagOrder Of BC tagjanet mort tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers