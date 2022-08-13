Menu

Weather

Thunderstorm lights up Okanagan skies for third straight night

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 13, 2022 12:30 pm
After 1,200 lightning strikes on Wednesday and 2,600 on Thursday, another overnight thunderstorm rolled across the region on Friday.
After 1,200 lightning strikes on Wednesday and 2,600 on Thursday, another overnight thunderstorm rolled across the region on Friday. Submitted

Sunny skies are in the Okanagan forecast following a dramatic overnight thunderstorm that showered the area with lightning and rain.

Information is expected later this morning on how many lightning strikes hit the Kamloops Fire Centre.

It was the third time this week that an overnight thunderstorm rolled across the region.

Read more: Viewer photos of colourful Okanagan sunset, thunderstorm

Overnight Wednesday, Aug. 10, there were 1,213 lightning strikes in the fire centre. Overnight Thursday, Aug. 11, the region had 2,617 lightning strikes.

And, like both those nights, Global News viewers had their cellphones and cameras out Friday night, capturing the weather display.

Below are some of the photos that were sent in.

Thunderstorm lights up Okanagan skies for third straight night - image View image in gallery mode
Jim Mildhall
Thunderstorm lights up Okanagan skies for third straight night - image View image in gallery mode
Karen Gosse
Thunderstorm lights up Okanagan skies for third straight night - image View image in gallery mode
Doug Logan
Thunderstorm lights up Okanagan skies for third straight night - image View image in gallery mode
Lynn Banfield
After 1,200 lightning strikes on Wednesday and 2,600 on Thursday, another overnight thunderstorm rolled across the region on Friday. View image in gallery mode
After 1,200 lightning strikes on Wednesday and 2,600 on Thursday, another overnight thunderstorm rolled across the region on Friday. Submitted
Thunderstorm lights up Okanagan skies for third straight night - image View image in gallery mode
Cher Ziaee
Thunderstorm lights up Okanagan skies for third straight night - image View image in gallery mode
Joel Rickard
Thunderstorm lights up Okanagan skies for third straight night - image View image in gallery mode
Nikki Derickson
Thunderstorm lights up Okanagan skies for third straight night - image View image in gallery mode
Kitty Ogloff

 

Looking ahead, Environment Canada’s weekend forecast for the Okanagan is calling for sunny skies and highs of 29-30 C, along with overnight lows of 12-14 C.

Click to play video: 'Thunderstorm rolls through Okanagan at sunset' Thunderstorm rolls through Okanagan at sunset
Thunderstorm rolls through Okanagan at sunset
