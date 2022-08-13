Thunderstorm lights up Okanagan skies for third straight night

Send this page to someone via email

Sunny skies are in the Okanagan forecast following a dramatic overnight thunderstorm that showered the area with lightning and rain.

Information is expected later this morning on how many lightning strikes hit the Kamloops Fire Centre.

It was the third time this week that an overnight thunderstorm rolled across the region.

Overnight Wednesday, Aug. 10, there were 1,213 lightning strikes in the fire centre. Overnight Thursday, Aug. 11, the region had 2,617 lightning strikes.

And, like both those nights, Global News viewers had their cellphones and cameras out Friday night, capturing the weather display.

Below are some of the photos that were sent in.

Looking ahead, Environment Canada’s weekend forecast for the Okanagan is calling for sunny skies and highs of 29-30 C, along with overnight lows of 12-14 C.

