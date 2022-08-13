Menu

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Traffic

Motorbike rider dies after being struck by truck in Brampton: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted August 13, 2022 12:43 pm
Peel Regional Police were called to the area of Bovaird and Conestoga drives in Brampton at around 10:20 p.m. on Friday night.
Peel Regional Police were called to the area of Bovaird and Conestoga drives in Brampton at around 10:20 p.m. on Friday night. Adam Dabrowski/Global News

A motorbike rider has died after he was struck by a truck in Brampton on Friday night, police say.

Peel Regional Police told Global News they were called to the area of Bovaird and Conestoga drives in Brampton at around 10:20 p.m. on Friday night.

The male rider was pronounced dead on scene, reportedly with a severe head injury, police said.

Officers told Global News the truck did not remain on scene but no charges have been laid yet. Police believe the truck may not have registered the collision due to the size difference between the vehicles.

