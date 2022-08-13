Motorbike rider dies after being struck by truck in Brampton: police

Send this page to someone via email

A motorbike rider has died after he was struck by a truck in Brampton on Friday night, police say.

Peel Regional Police told Global News they were called to the area of Bovaird and Conestoga drives in Brampton at around 10:20 p.m. on Friday night.

The male rider was pronounced dead on scene, reportedly with a severe head injury, police said.

Officers told Global News the truck did not remain on scene but no charges have been laid yet. Police believe the truck may not have registered the collision due to the size difference between the vehicles.

