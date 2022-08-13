Menu

Crime

RCMP seize loaded gun, stolen car after checkstop in Moncton

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted August 13, 2022 10:02 am
Click to play video: 'Global News at 6 New Brunswick: Aug. 12' Global News at 6 New Brunswick: Aug. 12
Global News at 6 New Brunswick from Aug. 12, 2022.

RCMP say a man from Moncton is facing eight charges after police seized a gun and drugs during a checkstop in the city.

Early Friday afternoon, officers stopped a car on Main Street and arrested the driver who allegedly had “several outstanding warrants.”

From the car, police seized a loaded .22-calibre handgun, what police believe to be crystal meth pills and cash.

“The vehicle and the licence plate were also determined to be stolen, and were seized by police,” read the RCMP release.

The 35-year-old man arrested, Angelo Teare-Kotsabasakis, was charged with eight offences, including possession of a stolen vehicle, a weapon and meth for trafficking.

Teare-Kotsabasakis is set to appear in court on Tuesday.

