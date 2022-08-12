Menu

Sports

San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. suspended 80 games for positive drug test

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted August 12, 2022 7:45 pm
Click to play video: 'Calgary hosts Canadian Little League Championship for first time since 1994' Calgary hosts Canadian Little League Championship for first time since 1994
Allan Chatenay with the Rocky Mountain Baseball Association joins Global News Morning Calgary as the Canadian Little League World Championships continue at Rose Diamond – with two Calgary teams looking to head to the World Series.

San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. was suspended 80 games by Major League Baseball on Friday after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance.

The penalty was effective immediately, meaning the All-Star shortstop cannot play in the majors this year.

Read more: B.C. advances to Little League World Series with win over Prairies in Canadian final

Tatis had been on the injured list all season after breaking his left wrist in spring training. He recently had begun a rehabilitation assignment in Double-A and the playoff-contending Padres hoped he could return and boost their chances down the stretch.

MLB said Tatis tested positive for Clostebol, a performance-enhancing substance.

“We were surprised and extremely disappointed to learn today that Fernando Tatis Jr. tested positive for a performance-enhancing substance in violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Prevention and Treatment Program and subsequently received an 80-game suspension without pay,” the Padres said in a statement. “We fully support the program and are hopeful that Fernando will learn from this experience.”

Click to play video: 'Vin Scully, remembered as baseball’s greatest broadcaster, dies at 94' Vin Scully, remembered as baseball’s greatest broadcaster, dies at 94
Vin Scully, remembered as baseball’s greatest broadcaster, dies at 94 – Aug 3, 2022

The 23-year-old Tatis was an All-Star last season. Flashy at the plate and in the field, he was considered one of the bright, fresh faces of big league baseball.

The Padres traded for star outfielder Juan Soto earlier this month to boost their chances for a deep run into October.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Baseball tagSan Diego Padres tagFernando Tatis Jr. tagFernando Tatis Jr. drug test tagFernando Tatis Jr. positive drug test tagFernando Tatis Jr. san diego padres tagFernando Tatis Jr. suspended tagsan diego padres Fernando Tatis Jr. tagsuspended Fernando Tatis Jr. tag

