Saskatchewan welcomes more Ukrainians to the Prairies after flight arrives

Saskatchewan’s arms remain outstretched as another group of displaced Ukrainians made their way to the province this week.

“In true Saskatchewan fashion, Ukrainians have been met with kindness in this province. They’ve been met with support and compassion when they arrive here.”

That was the message from Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe Friday as he welcomed more Ukrainian families to the province.

Two days after the flight carrying a group of displaced Ukrainians landed in Regina, people were able to meet them as they began their new life in Canada.

At Regina’s Ramada hotel, the new group was supported with health care, banking, housing, job support and much more it was a one-stop shop for those who have left behind their war-torn country for better days in Saskatchewan.

“They are just amazed at how everything is organized here and how Canada is so welcoming,” said Svitlana Keniuk on behalf of Tetiana Huzhva, who fled the city of Bucha and arrived from Poland Wednesday night with her husband and two children.

Huzhva arrived on the second flight set up by the province along with international humanitarian organizations Solidaire and Open Arms.

A memorandum was signed Friday by Open Arms, Solidaire, and Saskatchewan to partner on a total of five humanitarian flights aiming to bring more than 1,000 Ukraine citizens by the end of March 2023. The five flights include the two that have already arrived this summer.

More than 1,500 displaced Ukrainians have arrived in Saskatchewan since the war began, 230 of whom arrived in early July on the first charter flight from Poland.

After originally being housed at U of R, all of those from the original flight have found housing throughout the province. The newcomers this week are also staying at the U of R and the Ramada hotel as they get settled.

“Oh it’s great, its amazing,” said 15-year-old Ukrainian Sofia Buriach, who arrived in Regina with her mother and 12-year-old brother. “I couldn’t believe (there was) such a great help for Ukrainians from all these people.

Moe said moving forward, he hopes today’s celebration is one of many as Canada welcomes more displaced Ukrainians.

“Ukrainian individuals, family members, and friends are coming to Saskatchewan, and we want to see more in the days ahead,” Moe said.

