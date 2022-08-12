Surrey RCMP seeking missing Indigenous woman not seen since July

Send this page to someone via email

Mounties in Surrey, B.C. are seeking public assistance locating a missing Indigenous woman who has not been seen in nearly 20 days.

Brittany Loranger, 31, was last seen on July 25 at 11 p.m. near 140 Street and Green Timbers Way. She was reported missing two days later, but police issued a public missing person notice on Friday.

According to RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn, Loranger was a resident of Surrey. In the time since her disappearance, police have been following “other investigational avenues,” but now feel public assistance could help in the case.

“Police are concerned for Brittany’s wellbeing and have been unable to make contact with her,” reads a Friday news release from Surrey RCMP.

Lorange is described as Indigenous, five-foot-eight and140 pounds with a medium build. She has a light complexion, short blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers, to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477.

