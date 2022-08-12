Okanagan Parks and Places: Pincushion Mountain

Send this page to someone via email

Perched high above Peachland in the Okanagan, Pincushion Mountain stands like a sentinel, towering over the town.

From the summit, there are sweeping views of Okanagan Lake and the valley, along with a Canadian flag that’s planted at the peak.

But before you rush headlong up this intermediate-rated trail, inexperienced hikers should heed the notice at the bottom, because it’s a sign of things to come.

Things like steep slopes and drop-offs, narrow, uneven, and loose surfaces and a 254-metre elevation gain.

One wrong step up could result in a rescue.

“It’s important for us to be able to track you down,” said Duane Tresnich of Central Okanagan Search and Rescue.

“That’s why if you are hiking solo, it’s best to file a flight plan with a friend.”

And especially so if you’re roaming out of cell service.

“State where you are going, how long you are going to be, when you are going to come back,” Tresnich said.

Think of it as one of the golden rules of hiking.

The other golden rule:

“Pack it in, pack it out,” explained Kane Blake of the Okanagan Forest Task Force.

“We only have one backcountry and we need to take care of it. Our licence plates say beautiful British Columbia; we should keep it that way.”

Blake, who has removed tons of garbage and debris from B.C.’s backcountry, encourages people to practice leaving no trace of hiking.

Perhaps even bring along a small garbage bag to pick up after others who aren’t quite enlightened — so we can all enjoy the incredible views of places like Pincushion Mountain without stepping over someone else’s garbage.

