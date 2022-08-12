Menu

Environment

Okanagan Parks and Places: Pincushion Mountain

By Travis Lowe Global News
Posted August 12, 2022 5:55 pm
Click to play video: 'Okanagan Parks and Places: Pincushion Mountain' Okanagan Parks and Places: Pincushion Mountain
From the summit of Pincushion Mountain near Peachland, there are sweeping views of Okanagan Lake and the valley, along with a Canadian flag that’s planted at the peak.

Perched high above Peachland in the Okanagan, Pincushion Mountain stands like a sentinel, towering over the town.

From the summit, there are sweeping views of Okanagan Lake and the valley, along with a Canadian flag that’s planted at the peak.

But before you rush headlong up this intermediate-rated trail, inexperienced hikers should heed the notice at the bottom, because it’s a sign of things to come.

Click to play video: 'Okanagan Parks and Places: Scenic Canyon Regional Park' Okanagan Parks and Places: Scenic Canyon Regional Park
Okanagan Parks and Places: Scenic Canyon Regional Park – Jul 22, 2022

Things like steep slopes and drop-offs, narrow, uneven, and loose surfaces and a 254-metre elevation gain.

Story continues below advertisement

One wrong step up could result in a rescue.

“It’s important for us to be able to track you down,” said Duane Tresnich of  Central Okanagan Search and Rescue.

“That’s why if you are hiking solo, it’s best to file a flight plan with a friend.”

And especially so if you’re roaming out of cell service.

Click to play video: 'Okanagan Parks and Places: Christie Falls' Okanagan Parks and Places: Christie Falls
Okanagan Parks and Places: Christie Falls – Aug 2, 2022

“State where you are going, how long you are going to be, when you are going to come back,” Tresnich said.

Think of it as one of the golden rules of hiking.

The other golden rule:

“Pack it in, pack it out,” explained Kane Blake of the Okanagan Forest Task Force.

Story continues below advertisement

“We only have one backcountry and we need to take care of it. Our licence plates say beautiful British Columbia; we should keep it that way.”

Click to play video: 'Okanagan Parks and Places: Osoyoos Desert Centre' Okanagan Parks and Places: Osoyoos Desert Centre
Okanagan Parks and Places: Osoyoos Desert Centre

Blake, who has removed tons of garbage and debris from B.C.’s backcountry, encourages people to practice leaving no trace of hiking.

Perhaps even bring along a small garbage bag to pick up after others who aren’t quite enlightened — so we can all enjoy the incredible views of places like Pincushion Mountain without stepping over someone else’s garbage.

Click to play video: 'BC Adventures: Exploring the Okanagan' BC Adventures: Exploring the Okanagan
BC Adventures: Exploring the Okanagan
