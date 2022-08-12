Pennsylvania teen dies after being pulled into wood chipper

Send this page to someone via email

A Pennsylvania teen was pronounced dead earlier this week after officials say he was pulled into a commercial-grade wood chipper.

Isiah Bedocs, 17, was working at his job for a tree removal service Tuesday when the fatal incident happened in the borough of Coplay, Pennsylvania State Police confirmed

He was rushed to hospital with “multiple traumatic injuries,” police said, but succumbed to those injuries a short time later.

According to a local NBC affiliate, Bedocs was working with a piece of debris that got caught on his clothing and partially pulled him into the wood chipper.

Local news outlets report that Bedocs was an incoming senior at Lehigh Career and Technical Institute, studying in the Auto Technology program.

In a statement to People, the school said its community is “in mourning.”

“Our hearts are with his family members and friends as they grapple with this unimaginable tragedy,” the school said.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe set up by a family friend has reached nearly half its goal.

As of Friday afternoon, the fund for Bedocs’ parents had raised US$11,000 of its $20,000 goal.

The creator of the fund, Christine Castro, described Bedocs as “a happy teenager who went to work and sadly didn’t come home after a tragic accident.”

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

