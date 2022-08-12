OPP warn of ‘serial killer or abductor’ hoax in Essex County

Essex County OPP are warning the public about an online hoax saying that “a serial killer or abductor is currently hunting in Leamington.”

According to police, the hoax has been posted to community sites across Canada and the U.S. over Facebook with “the sole intent to incite fear within those communities.”

OPP are advising the public that there is no known threat to the communities within Essex County associated with the post and encourage community members to report the hoax to Facebook.