Regina airport regains international status

Transport Canada has officially confirmed Regina International Airport – YQR – has regained its international designation, and will keep it until at least March of 2023

“As the 15th busiest airport in the country and the airport for the capital city of Saskatchewan, it’s critical that Regina have an international airport designation,” said James Bogusz, president and CEO of Regina Airport Authority.

“This international designation increases the prominence of the airport and will help grow business opportunities in all southern Saskatchewan.”

Air travel was severely restricted during the COVID-19 pandemic, and in January 2021, the federal government revised the list of airports with the designation of “international.” Many were removed, including YQR.

Ever since, the airport has been working to regain and maintain its international status.

YQR said while the airport was able to resume trans-border, Mexico and Caribbean flights at the end of 2021, the return of the official designation of “international” helps YQR receive more international flights, attract new routes and maintain border processing.

“While it is good to see the return of the designation, it should have never been removed by the federal government in the first place,” Trade and Export Development Minister Jeremy Harrison said.

“As the airport for our province’s capital city, it is critical that YQR be able to provide our businesses and residents with a greater choice of destinations and the international designation will support that.”

Transport Canada will be providing information how YQR can maintain the designation beyond 2023.

