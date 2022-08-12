Hamilton fire donates out-of-service gear to Ukraine

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton’s fire department has made the latest local gesture of support to Ukraine.

Hamilton’s fire department is donating out-of-service gear to Ukrainian counterparts through the organization Firefighters Without Borders.

At a ceremony in Council Chambers today, @HamiltonsMayor and @HamiltonFireDep ceremonially donated a substantial amount of out of service Firefighting personal protective equipment to First Responders in Ukraine, through @FWB_org Release>> https://t.co/1PkHjLp8R3 #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/SY6OEGHKMa — City of Hamilton (@cityofhamilton) August 12, 2022

Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger says it’s a significant contribution that includes 500 sets of bunker gear, 53 protective hoods, 21 harnesses, 45 helmets and 266 firefighting gloves.

Eisenberger calls it “another tangible example of how Hamilton continues to demonstrate support” for Ukraine.

The donation includes eight shipping pallets of personal protective gear. While the gear is no longer suitable for service in Hamilton, given the conditions in Ukraine, it is anticipated that the gear will provide years of valuable service to first responders in Ukraine. #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/a50M6DuUrK — City of Hamilton (@cityofhamilton) August 12, 2022

“Members of the Hamilton fire department respond to emergencies to help out residents in whatever way they can on their worst day,” Fire Chief Dave Cunliffe says.

“This is an opportunity for the Hamilton fire department to give back to our firefighter brothers and sisters in Ukraine who do the same thing every day.”

Cunliffe says that Ukrainian firefighters are currently doing it without “the equipment they so desperately need.”