Canada

Hamilton fire donates out-of-service gear to Ukraine

By Ken Mann Global News
Posted August 12, 2022 1:21 pm
The Hamilton Fire Department is making a large donation out-of-service gear to first responders in Ukraine. View image in full screen
The Hamilton Fire Department is making a large donation out-of-service gear to first responders in Ukraine. City of Hamilton

Hamilton’s fire department has made the latest local gesture of support to Ukraine.

Hamilton’s fire department is donating out-of-service gear to Ukrainian counterparts through the organization Firefighters Without Borders.

Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger says it’s a significant contribution that includes 500 sets of bunker gear, 53 protective hoods, 21 harnesses, 45 helmets and 266 firefighting gloves.

Eisenberger calls it “another tangible example of how Hamilton continues to demonstrate support” for Ukraine.

“Members of the Hamilton fire department respond to emergencies to help out residents in whatever way they can on their worst day,” Fire Chief Dave Cunliffe says.

“This is an opportunity for the Hamilton fire department to give back to our firefighter brothers and sisters in Ukraine who do the same thing every day.”

Cunliffe says that Ukrainian firefighters are currently doing it without “the equipment they so desperately need.”

