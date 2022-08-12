Menu

Canada

Legault promises more affordable housing ahead of fall election campaign

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 12, 2022 12:49 pm
Quebec Premier François Legault is getting an early jump on the fall election campaign with a promise to build thousands of new social and affordable housing units if re-elected.

The leader of the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) promised today to fund 11,700 new units in the next four years if his party wins a second term on Oct. 3.

He says that amount will bring the province about halfway to filling the estimated shortfall of social and affordable units over the next 10 years, which his government pegs at 23,500 units.

READ MORE: Quebec election 2022: Plug pulled on English-only debate after Legault says he won’t participate

Legault says his party would also subsidize rent supplements for 7,200 housing units, for a total investment of $1.8 billion.

Story continues below advertisement

While Legault has yet to announce an official start date for the fall election campaign, the main party leaders have been criss-crossing the province for weeks to hold public appearances and name candidates.

Recent polls suggest Legault’s party has a commanding lead, with more than double the support of his nearest rival.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
