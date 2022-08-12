Menu

Canada

Blaze at Burlington, Ont. RV storage facility causes over $500K in damage

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted August 12, 2022 12:31 pm
Firefighters in Burlington battled a house fire Friday night. View image in full screen
Firefighters in Burlington battled a house fire Friday night. Global News

Firefighters believe a large blaze at a storage yard in Burlington, Ont., may be the work of an arsonist.

The Burlington Fire Department says the incident at a facility on Sumach Drive, which started around 9: 30 p.m. Thursday, is ‘suspicious’ with the Office of the Fire Marshal being called in to aid the investigation.

Damage costs are being estimated at about $500,000 at the yard which was housing a number of recreational vehicles.

