Saskatchewan Roughriders announce season ticket prices ahead of 2023 season

After a week without football in Saskatchewan, the Roughriders have made some big announcements.

The Riders officially announced ticket pricing for the 2023 season, and fans can expect to save a little bit of money.

Rider fans can expect to save six per cent on their tickets before the new provincial sales tax (PST) increase comes into effect this fall.

Saskatchewan Roughriders president and CEO Craig Reynolds said the price-reduced tickets come at an important time as families deal with rising costs on many essential items.

“Obviously it’s a challenging time right now economically with inflation and the cost of gas,” Reynolds said. “We want to make sure that we’re offering an affordable opportunity for people to come through our gates, comfortable with the stadium and experience the excitement that comes from our football games.”

The organization is also reducing ticket prices on 2,700 seats and adding additional sections for the family ticket packages.

“We’re actually expanding the portion of the stadium where you can get family pricing,” Reynolds said.

And as for the 2,700 reduced-price seats, he said, “There’s a strong demand for ticket pricing in the lower level. We just didn’t have enough inventory to satisfy that demand. So in effect, we just expanded the inventory at the lower price points to meet the demand we’re seeing.”

For current season ticket holders, tickets can be renewed any time. For first time buyers, tickets will go on sale Aug. 16, in order to take advantage of the reduced cost before the PST increase takes place.

More information, including a breakdown of the pricing, can be found on the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ website.

