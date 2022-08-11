Menu

Crime

Coquitlam and Surrey RCMP detachments investigating two separate bear spray assaults

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted August 11, 2022 6:47 pm
Two separate bear spray attacks took place within five days of each other in the Lower Mainland, police confirm. View image in full screen
Two separate bear spray attacks took place within five days of each other in the Lower Mainland, police confirm. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Coquitlam RCMP investigators are looking into a bear spray attack on three youth victims at a basketball court last week.

Details are extremely limited but police did confirm they are looking for two suspects in the Aug. 2 incident.

The incident took place along the 500 block of Alderson Avenue in Coquitlam, according to RMCP.

A viral video has been circulating social media, supposedly showing the incident, but police said it’s too early in the investigation to confirm or authenticate the video.

However, Coquitlam RCMP Const. Deanna Law did say the video is part of the investigation.

In Surrey, an extremely similar incident also took place on Aug. 7.

Surrey police investigators said around 11:30 p.m., they received a report of a robbery involving bear spray and a BB gun along the 1600 block of 136th Street at a park.

“It is alleged that the two suspects stole a backpack and deployed bear spray prior to fleeing the area,” said Cpl. Vanessa Munn, a Surrey RCMP media relations officer.

“Officers attended the area and a police service dog was deployed in an attempt to locate the suspects, however, they were not located.”

Surrey police said while there are no direct connections between the two incidents, officials are not ruling out they may be connected.

