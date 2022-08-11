Prince Albert, Sask. search warrant leads to stolen property, weapon

The Prince Albert Police Service said members of the crime reduction team acted on a search warrant on Wednesday that led to an arrest.
Officers said they searched a residence on Kemp Crescent shortly after 5 p.m. and found a sawed-off rifle and ammunition, along with stolen cheques, ID and other documents.
Police said a 28-year-old man was arrested and faces charges including possession of a dangerous weapon; unauthorized possession of a firearm; possession of a restricted firearm and ammunition; possession of a firearm obtained by crime; possession of stolen property; and breach of court-ordered conditions.
The man was scheduled to appear in court Thursday morning.
