Prince Albert, Sask. search warrant leads to stolen property, weapon

The Prince Albert Police Service said members of the crime reduction team acted on a search warrant on Wednesday that led to an arrest.

Officers said they searched a residence on Kemp Crescent shortly after 5 p.m. and found a sawed-off rifle and ammunition, along with stolen cheques, ID and other documents.

Police said a 28-year-old man was arrested and faces charges including possession of a dangerous weapon; unauthorized possession of a firearm; possession of a restricted firearm and ammunition; possession of a firearm obtained by crime; possession of stolen property; and breach of court-ordered conditions.

The man was scheduled to appear in court Thursday morning.

