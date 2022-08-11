Menu

Crime

Prince Albert, Sask. search warrant leads to stolen property, weapon

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted August 11, 2022 4:48 pm
A sawed-off rifle, ammunition, and stolen cheques, ID, and other documents found during Prince Albert search warrant. View image in full screen
A sawed-off rifle, ammunition, and stolen cheques, ID, and other documents found during Prince Albert search warrant. Prince Albert Police Service

The Prince Albert Police Service said members of the crime reduction team acted on a search warrant on Wednesday that led to an arrest.

Officers said they searched a residence on Kemp Crescent shortly after 5 p.m. and found a sawed-off rifle and ammunition, along with stolen cheques, ID and other documents.

Read more: Regina police make arrest in armed robbery case

Police said a 28-year-old man was arrested and faces charges including possession of a dangerous weapon; unauthorized possession of a firearm; possession of a restricted firearm and ammunition; possession of a firearm obtained by crime; possession of stolen property; and breach of court-ordered conditions.

Trending Stories

The man was scheduled to appear in court Thursday morning.

