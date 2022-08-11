More monkeypox vaccine appointments available for Manitobans soon, province says

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba health officials say more appointments for the monkeypox vaccine will be available soon.

Although there has yet to be a confirmed case of monkeypox in Manitoba, the province says it’s proactively offering vaccines to those at the highest risk.

While anyone can become infected, reported cases nationally and globally are primarily among people who self-identify as belonging to the gay, bisexual, or men who have sex with men community.

Manitobans currently eligible to receive a vaccine, the province said, include people in that group who have received a diagnosis of chlamydia, gonorrhea and/or syphilis in the past two months, have had two or more sexual partners in the last 21 days, have attended locations such as bath houses or sex clubs, have had anonymous sex in the past 21 days, or engage in sex work, as a client or worker.

Close contacts of people infected with monkeypox are also eligible for vaccination after being potentially exposed.

Eligible people can book online immediately for vaccine sites across the province, or call Health Links-Info Santé at 204-788-8200 or 1-888-315-9257.

Provincial health officials said they will begin posting regular monkeypox updates online as of next week.

