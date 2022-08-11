Okanagan weather: Slightly cooler weekend, heat returns next week

Send this page to someone via email

The Okanagan weather forecast for Thursday features 30-degree heat in the afternoon, along with a severe thunderstorm risk that could bring brief heavy rain, hail and strong wind gusts.

The mercury will drop to the mid-teens on Thursday night.

Friday will feature a mix of sun and cloud, an afternoon high of around 34 C and a slight chance of showers and storms.

5:29 BC Adventures: Exploring the Okanagan BC Adventures: Exploring the Okanagan

For Saturday, partly to mostly sunny skies are projected, along with a daytime high in the upper 20s.

Mainly sunny skies return on Sunday, with an afternoon high of around 29 C once again.

The heat, however, will really kick back in next week, with afternoon temperatures back in the mid-30s under an upper ridge of high pressure that will keep skies sunny.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast.

