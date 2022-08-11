Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Okanagan weather: Slightly cooler weekend, heat returns next week

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted August 11, 2022 1:51 pm
Upper ridge of high pressure brings back the heat next week. View image in full screen
An upper ridge of high pressure brings back the heat next week. SkyTracker Weather

The Okanagan weather forecast for Thursday features 30-degree heat in the afternoon, along with a severe thunderstorm risk that could bring brief heavy rain, hail and strong wind gusts.

The mercury will drop to the mid-teens on Thursday night.

Friday will feature a mix of sun and cloud, an afternoon high of around 34 C and a slight chance of showers and storms.

Click to play video: 'BC Adventures: Exploring the Okanagan' BC Adventures: Exploring the Okanagan
BC Adventures: Exploring the Okanagan

For Saturday, partly to mostly sunny skies are projected, along with a daytime high in the upper 20s.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Mainly sunny skies return on Sunday, with an afternoon high of around 29 C once again.

The heat, however, will really kick back in next week, with afternoon temperatures back in the mid-30s under an upper ridge of high pressure that will keep skies sunny.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Okanagan tagcentral okanagan tagBC weather tagsouth okanagan tagNorth Okanagan tagSunshine tagokanagan weather tagHot Weather tagkelowna weather tagPenticton weather tagVernon Weather tagShuswap Weather tagOsoyoos Weather tagCloud Thunderstorms tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers