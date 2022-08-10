Menu

Canada

Trans Mountain Corp. names Dawn Farrell new CEO

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 10, 2022 6:13 pm
A file photo of Dawn Farrell . View image in full screen
A file photo of Dawn Farrell . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Larry MacDougal

Trans Mountain Corp. says Dawn Farrell will become its new president and chief executive next week.

The pipeline operator says Farrell has more than 35 years of experience in the energy business, where she has held senior level positions.

She was most recently the president and CEO of TransAlta Corp. and helped the company transition away from coal-fired electrical generation.

Farrell’s appointment comes after Ian Anderson announced in February that he would retire from the position in April.

READ MORE: Trans Mountain pipeline to result in net loss for Ottawa: PBO

Farrell will be tasked with guiding the company as it oversees a pipeline expansion she called “one of Canada’s most important infrastructure projects.”

Farrell says the Trans Mountain expansion project is passing the 60 per cent completion mark and she is looking forward to leading the organization to the end of it while steering the next phase of the company’s future.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
