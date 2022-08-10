Guelph dentistry offering free dental work to those who can’t afford it

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph dentistry is helping those who can’t afford dental care.

Westwood and Starwood Dental are hosting free dental day at their Willow Road office on Friday, Sept. 9th.

In a news release, free dental day is open to those who are at least 18 years of age.

The first 50 people who arrive will be able to have a cleaning, filling, or extraction done free of charge.

“We typically see closer to a hundred patients,” said Lisa Moore, marketing director at the dentistry. “We’ve had people line up as early as the night before. But we’ll do our best with the time allotted that day.”

This is the 7th year of their free dental day but they haven’t had it the last couple of years due to the pandemic.

Moore said many people do not go to the dentist due to cost.

“Typically for a cleaning, you would be looking probably a minimum of 200 dollars,” said Moore. “For a filling or extraction it could be upwards of 400 dollars.”

Moore said the office will have personal protective equipment on hand and COVID-19 protocols in place to ensure the facility is safe for patients and staff.

She said they have 15 corporate sponsors to help put on this event.

“We are so excited to be back and be able to do this for the community again.”